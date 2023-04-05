What Is the Last Ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley Great Gathering Quest?

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The Great Gathering quest is one of Simba’s main storylines, where players will host an event for everyone in the Valley. But, when you progress further in this mission, you’ll encounter an incomplete recipe requiring a mysterious component. If you are wondering what the last ingredient is in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Great Gathering quest, here are the steps you need to take to complete this task.

How to Complete Great Gathering Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The last ingredient for the Great Gathering quest is Sugarcane, resulting in the creation of Aurora’s Cake recipe. You can purchase the seeds at Dazzle Beach for five Star Coins and plant them in this area, which typically takes seven minutes to harvest. You can also utilize the Miracle Growth Elixir to grow the ingredient instantly.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

After you create Aurora’s Cake, you’ll need to make the Large Seafood Platter with four seafood items of your choice and a lemon. For example, players can place oysters, clams, shrimp, lobsters, or squids into the cooking pot.

Once you make the tasty dishes, you can give them to Simba and talk to Goofy, Minnie, and Maui to start the gathering. If you already have an open quest with one of these characters, you can select the dialogue option of ‘The Great Gathering’ to trigger this mission instead.

Players can then place the “No Worries” Banquet to start the party and live out the ultimate Hakuna Matata experience. However, Simba will still need to help Nala out with the Valley by planting and growing Carrots (Goofy’s Stall) in the Peaceful Meadow, as well as feeding five critters. You can check out our How to Feed Animals Their Favorite Food guide to assist you with this quest.

Keep in mind that you should not pick up the carrots when they are ready to harvest, or else it will not count towards the completion of this task.

Now that you know the last ingredient for the Great Gathering quest, you can help other residents in the realm. For more Disney Dreamlight Valley content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to make Vanilla Ice Cream.

Related Posts