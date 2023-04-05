What Is the Boarded Door in Hogsmeade in Hogwarts Legacy & How to Open it

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy does a successful job of recreating the magic world of Harry Potter as players are thrown into the shoes of a fifth-year student playing catchup. You’ll find yourself knee-deep in secrets across well-known locales such as Hogsmeade, and speaking of the local village, there’s a deep secret hidden behind a boarded door. Interested to know what’s behind it? Here’s everything you need to know about the boarded door in Hogsmeade, including its use and what’s behind it.

How to Access the Boarded Door in Hogsmeade

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Bad news for Xbox and PC players, the boarded door will remain boarded up to you for quite some time. The boarded door is only accessible for PlayStation players, as it’s tied into a PS-exclusive quest that takes place in the winter season of Hogwarts Legacy.

The PlayStation-exclusive quest is something fans have caught snippets of before, as it was known as the Haunted Hogsmeade quest. It turns out, the quest name is titled “Minding Your Own Business,” and it involves purchasing a shop.

You cannot start this quest until you’ve finished the main story quest ‘Fire and Vice.’ Once you’ve done this, you’ll see Penny the House Elf waiting outside the building with the boarded door. Speak to her and she’ll give you the ‘Minding Your Own Business’ quest.

Once you’ve got the quest, you’ll need to purchase a shop from Cassandra Mason, repair it, and then venture below it to find a room filled with mannequins hanging from the ceiling. Defeat the ones that want to fight you, and then take down Fastidio the ghost. After that, you’ll need to defeat Cassandra herself. Upon doing this, return to Penny, and you’ll be able to name your shop and complete the quest.

Rewards for Completing ‘Minding Your Own Business’

There are some bonuses to completing this quest, as you can later sell items and gear for better prices. If interested, the boarded-up shop is located in Hogsmeade directly next to the South Hogsmeade Floo Flame.

When Can Xbox & PC Players Complete ‘Minding Your Own Business’?

The quest and the boarded door in Hogsmeade were exclusive to PlayStation players until Feb. 10, 2024. After that, it’s expected the quest will be made available for all players on Xbox and PC platforms to take on, too. It’s just a case of waiting until then.

That’s everything you need to know about the boarded door in Hogsmeade, including its use and what’s behind it. For more tips and tricks related to Hogwarts Legacy, check out our related section below.

