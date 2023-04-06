What Is Bonemass’ Weakness in Valheim? Explained

Image Source: Iron Gate AB via Twinfinite

Valheim’s third boss, Bonemass, is a giant humanoid mass composed of toxic ooze, mud, and skeletal remains that it likely absorbed from nearby tombs. Players can find it in the Swamp biome, where it guards its altar. This hideous foe has a lot of health and deals significant damage, and defeating it is necessary to progress further into the game. If you don’t want to become its next meal, you’ll definitely want to follow along to learn what Bonemass’ weakness is in Valheim.

Bonemass Strengths & Weakness in Valheim

To defeat Bonemass, players must be aware of its immunity to Poison and Stagger attacks, making these types of attacks ineffective against it. Additionally, it is highly resistant to Fire and Pierce attacks, which adds an additional challenge for players who mainly use these types of weapon to deal significant damage.

However, Bonemass is weak against Blunt attacks. Iron Mace is the optimal weapon for this battle since it can dish out significant damage. This also gives you a lot of mobility compared to Stagbreaker which you can also craft during the early stages of the game.

How to Summon Bonemass

To summon the formidable monster in Valheim, players must offer 10 Withered Bones to Bonemass’ Forsaken altar.

Players can obtain the bones required from Sunken Crypts. They can either destroy Muddy Scrap Piles with a 4% drop chance or find the bones randomly scattered on the floor.

Bonemass Battle Guide

Defeating the third boss in Valheim requires careful preparation. Firstly, players should be familiar with Bonemass’ attacks.

Bonemass’ Melee: a close-range swipe dealing up to 80 Blunt and 30 Poison damage to players. Players can easily dodge it by moving out of the sweep animation area or jumping away.

Bonemass’ AOE Gas Attack: Bonemass will charge up with a thick green cloud before releasing a wave of poisonous ooze (100 Poison damage) in an area of effect, continuously refreshing the poison duration on players who remain within it. Best advised to keep your distance when you see the beast reach for its belly.

Bonemass’ Spawn: at some point in the battle, Bonemass can spawn up to 4 random monsters (skeletons or blobs) by throwing out a glob of goop. The attack will never get directed at a player.

Recommended Gear

As mentioned earlier, players can increase their chances of success by equipping an Iron Mace since Bonemass is weak against Blunt weapons.

Players should also bring a significant amount of Poison Resistance Mead to weaken the poison’s effect. Additionally, Medium Healing Mead is strongly recommended to restore health during the battle.

Upgrade to Iron Armor Set

To take on Bonemass in the Swamp biome of Valheim, players must equip strong armor, as the Bronze Armor Set will not suffice anymore. It is highly advised to wear the upgraded Iron Armor Set for added protection during the battle.

Bonemass Rewards

Defeating Bonemass provides players with valuable rewards. Players are guaranteed to receive the Bonemass Trophy upon defeating this boss, which can be placed in its respective sacrificial stone to unlock the Forsaken Power. This ability boosts resistance against all types of physical damage for 5 minutes, with a cooldown of 20 minutes.

Additionally, players will receive the Wishbone, an item that enables the discovery of buried secrets such as Muddy Scrap Piles for iron farming in the Swamp, Silver Nodes in the Mountains, and Buried Treasures in the Meadows. These rewards is a crucial step to progress further in Valheim.

That’s everything you need to know about Bonemass and his weakness. If you’re looking for more tips, be sure to check out the guides below.

