Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preload, Unlock Times & Install Sizes Explained

Respawn Entertainment’s highly anticipated Souls-like set in that galaxy far, far away is, well… not very far, far away. Fortunately, for those chomping at the bit to continue Cal Kestis’s galaxy-spanning sequel, you’ll be able to preload the game so that you can hit the ground running when the game launches on April 28. So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the preload and unlock times for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Specifically, players will be able to preload Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC on April 26, which is two days before the game’s official launch. This means you’ll be able to install the title onto your console or PC’s hard drive so that you don’t need to waste any time come the game’s formal launch.

This was confirmed by the PlayStation Game Size tweet included below for PlayStation consoles, and a mod over on the Xbox Series X subreddit who clarified that preload will also begin on Xbox systems starting April 26.

Outside of this date, we currently don’t have a designated time for when the preload option will occur. However, once we do have further clarification, we’ll make sure to update this post to help keep you in the loop.

What’s the Install Size of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Answered

To be clear, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to be a pretty big download. In fact, it may be one of the larger AAA games we’ve seen in quite a while. In total, the game will weigh in at an eye-wateringly large 147.577 GB on PlayStation 5. For those wondering, this intel comes by way of PlayStation Game Size via Twitter.

Elsewhere, the Xbox Series X fares slightly better with a marginally smaller download of around 140 GB. The Xbox Series S, meanwhile, comes in at a much more bite-sized footprint of 44 GB. Finally, the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may be the beefiest of all, with a purported size of 155 GB, according to the game’s official Steam page.

Whatever version you’re looking to pull the trigger on, one thing is for sure: you’re going to need to make quite a bit of space before embarking on Respawn’s latest adventure.

And that’s everything you need to know about the preload and unlock times for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Before you go, here are four of the biggest changes confirmed for the much-anticipated follow-up.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 28.

