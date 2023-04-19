Roblox Car Repair Simulator Codes (April 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporations

In Roblox, you can run your own stand, build your own superhero theme park, even a pizza place—but what about your own car shop? Car Repair Simulator gives you all the tools to be a successful car repair shop tycoon. You can get a headstart with your business by using all Car Repair Simulator codes we’ve gathered for you, so you don’t have to go around hunting for them.

All Roblox Codes for Car Repair Simulator

As of April 2023, the following Roblox codes are still valid in Car Repair Simulator.:

Release: Redeem this code for 10 free Gems.

Every Expired Codes in Car Repair Simulator

As of April 2023, the following codes have expired:

There are currently no expired Roblox codes in Car Repair Simulator.

You’ll find that attempting to use expired codes won’t reward you with their listed gift.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Car Repair Simulator

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, you’ve got yourself a code to redeem for Car Repair Simulator, but you aren’t sure where to hand it in. Luckily for you, the developers made it super easy! Here’s what you do:

After launching Car Repair Simulator in Roblox, click on the tiny present along the bottom right corner. It’s labeled “Enter Code.” Type in the code you’d like to redeem. Keep in mind that codes are case sensitive, meaning a capitalized letter should be typed as such. Select Redeem and enjoy your free gifts!

What that all said and done, you've got all the Car Repair Simulator codes at your disposal and how to earn some easy and free rewards.

