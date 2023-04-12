Resident Evil 4 Remake Minimalist Trophy Requirements

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 Remake features over a dozen trophies that you can obtain during your numerous playthroughs. You can get many of them by completing the main story for the first time, but the rarest ones require more effort to be unlocked. Here are all requirements that you need to fulfill to obtain the Minimalist trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to Unlock Minimalist Achievement in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You can receive the Minimalist trophy by completing the main story using only handguns and knives. This restriction does not extend to specific battles where the plot requires you to use special weapons, such as during the final boss fight, where you must shoot Saddler with the Special Rocket Launcher.

You can even look through the Biosensor Scope to determine the Wrench‘s location during Chapter 13. As long as you don’t fire the gun, the game will still consider your Minimalist run valid. Killing enemies using cannons and turrets is also considered alright.

Sadly, you cannot throw eggs, hand grenades, and flashbangs, which makes combat a lot harder since many enemies are weak against flash grenades. It is best that you immediately throw away or store any weapons and items that could jeopardize your run.

The easiest way to obtain this achievement is by playing the game on New Game Plus mode in Assisted difficulty. I suggest using the Red9 and the Primal Knife since they are the best weapons in their categories. You definitely want to unlock the knife’s Exclusive Upgrade to get unlimited durability.

That is everything you need to know about the requirements to unlock the Minimalist achievement in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more Resident Evil content, check out the links below.

