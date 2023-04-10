Resident Evil 4 Remake In Tune With the Harpoon Trophy Guide

Image Credit: Capcom via Twinfinite

Resident Evil 4 Remake features dozens of challenges that you can complete during your adventure in the unnamed Spanish village. Some of them are related to the numerous bosses you must face to take down the Los Iluminados cult. If you want to know how to unlock the In Tune with the Harpoon trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can give you some pointers.

How to Unlock In Tune With the Harpoon Trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Unlocking the In Tune with the Harpoon achievement is very straightforward. You only need to not miss any of your shots when attempting to skewer the Del Lago with your unlimited harpoon. Sadly, like many things in life, it is easier said than done.

The Del Lago does not like to stay still and oftentimes will submerge into the water, preventing you from hitting it. Still, there are some strategies that you can employ to make completing this challenge less of a hassle.

First, you will need to head over to your setting and increase the field of view and camera sensitivity while aiming. This will ensure that you will have a better view when attempting to throw your harpoon. Second, you will need to attack the boss as fast as you can because the Del Lago will slowly regenerate some of its health.

If you are too slow and too afraid with your shots, it may take you more than 30 hits to defeat this boss. On the other hand, it is possible to kill this creature with only a dozen harpoons, making the battle last less than a minute.

In order not to miss your shots, you should only target the monster’s mid-section since it offers you the biggest area to hit. You definitely want to avoid aiming for its tail since that body part moves around constantly, and you’ll have a higher chance of missing.

Lastly, you can attempt this challenge on Assisted difficulty because bosses are a lot easier to kill due to having less health and aggression. There’s no need to torture yourself by playing in Professional mode when all you’re trying to accomplish is to obtain this achievement.

That is the end of our guide on how to unlock the In Tune with the Harpoon trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before you head off to complete this challenge, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite.

