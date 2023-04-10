Image Source: Box7! Studios

Roblox’s Prison Race Clicker showcases a speedy competition between convicted prisoners and righteous police officers. With each round, you can earn Wins to boost your rank and purchase upgrades to increase your overall movement. So, if you want to enhance your character’s performance, we’ll show you all the active Prison Race Clicker codes.

All Working Prison Race Clicker Codes

The newest update of Roblox’s Prison Race Clicker features the following codes:

Release – 100 Wins

– 100 Wins Free – 100 Wins

Wins are a form of currency that can be used to purchase pets, speed boosts, and other upgrades found in the world. At the start of the game, you must choose between two teams: prisoners and police officers, which both require you to run through a race track. Players will gradually enhance their speed over time, primarily with the ‘click’ function that can increase their movement based on the number of clicks.

You can equip pets and valuables onto your character to help with mobility, as well as boost acceleration with the Rebirth skill. Players can also earn rewards from the Daily Chest and Daily Group Chest, but they will need to join a faction before opening this item.

When the race begins, you can see how far you’ll get in the competition, with a maximum distance of 100k. During this time, you’ll receive Wins at various checkpoints, where you can keep track of the leaderboards at the center of the screen.

How to Enter Prison Race Clicker Codes

To enter codes in Prison Race Clicker, you can select the ‘Codes’ button on the right side of the screen.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

You can get more rewards by checking out the Prison Race Clicker page, which typically displays available codes. Players can also go to Box7! Studios Twitter to keep track of updates and upcoming content.

Now that you know the codes for Prison Race Clicker, you can rank up in the competition with the Wins enhancements. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including all Roblox A Piece Codes (April 2023).

Related Posts