How to Beat Sierra in Pokemon GO (April 2023)

This Team GO Rocket Leader won’t pull any punches in your battle with her. If you’ve already faced her a bunch of times and you still have not been victorious, then you’re in luck. Here’s how to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO.

How to Beat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra in Pokemon GO

Sierra is one of the most tricky trainers you’ll face in the game. If you get a favorable team to battle, then you can just blast through with Dark-types, but you need some good luck for that to happen. Here are all of Sierra’s possible Pokemon:

Pokemon 1 Murkrow (Dark/Flying)

Pokemon 2 Staraptor (Normal/Flying) Swampert (Water/Ground) Steelix (Steel/Ground)

Pokemon 3 Charizard (Fire/Flying) Houndoom (Dark/Fire) Dragonite (Dragon/Flying)



Sierra Battle 1

Murkrow

Murkrow is going to be the easiest Pokemon in this battle, but still don’t take it lightly. Use the best Fairy-or Electric-type Pokemon you have to quickly deal with Murkrow and move on to Sierra’s second ‘mon.

Best Picks: Mega Gardevoir, Xurkitree, Mega Manectric, Zekrom, Therian Forme Thundurus

Sierra Battle 2

Staraptor

Well isn’t someone a lucky trainer? Staraptor essentially has the same weaknesses as Murkrow minus Fairy. If you had an Electric-type in for the previous Pokemon, then just keep them in.

Best Picks: Zekrom, Xurkitree, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Rhyperior

Swampert

If you had an Electric-type in, then it’s time to switch to a Grass Pokemon for taking on Swampert. Grass-type attacks can deal massive damage to this otherwise formidable opponent.

Best Picks: Kartana, Mega Scpetile, Tapu Bulu, Primal Groudon, Roserade

Steelix

Fire, Fighting, Ground, and Water are all super effective against Mega Steelix. There are so many options to choose from. Just keep in mind that Steelix can learn Thunder Fang, so Water might not be a good option unless it’s Mega Swampert who takes the normal amount of damage from Electric attacks.

Best Picks: Mega Blaziken, Mega Charizard Y, Primal Groudon, Mega Swampert, Reshiram

Sierra Battle 3

Houndoom

If you reach Sierra’s Houndoom, then you might be tempted to try something like Machamp or Conkeldurr. However, Water-, Ground-, and Rock-types are going to be the safest options to finish off this Fire/Dark Pokemon. But feel free to use a Fighting-type if it has a charge attack ready and Sierra has no shields.

Best Picks: Keldeo, Terrakion, Mega Swampert, Omastar, Mega Gyarados

Dragonite

It’s time for the final battle against a Dragon. Ice-type attackers are the way to go here, plus Mewtwo. It’ll always be funny that Mewtwo is one of the most powerful Ice attackers in the game just because it learns Ice Beam. Of course, there are other good options too.

Best Picks: Mega Abomasnow, Mamoswine, Kyurem, Mewtwo, Mega Glalie

Charizard

There are two things Charizard doesn’t like, Ash Ketchum and rocks. Don’t worry about anything else here besides the latter. Just keep tossing Rock-type attacks at Charizard and before you know it that flying lizard will be KO’d.

Best Picks: Mega Aerodactyl, Rampardos, Rhyperior, Terrakion, Aerodactyl

Best Pokemon Team to Beat Sierra in Pokemon Go

Sierra has a lineup that’s extremely weak against Rock-types. Still, it’s best not to lean on that possibility because Swampert will make you cry. Before you know what she has, just try to build a team that does the best job of covering all possibilities.

Our ideal team for beating Sierra is:

Rhyperior (Smack Down | Rock Wrecker) Primal Groudon (Mud Shot | Precipice Blades) Terrakion (Double Kick | Sacred Sword)

Secondary team:

Mega Aerodactyl (Rock Throw | Rock Slide) Tapu Bulu (Bullet Seed | Solar Beam) Reshiram (Fire Fang | Fusion Flare)

Any other solid Pokemon of the same types should help you to victory in your battle against Sierra. That’s all you need to know about how to beat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra in Pokemon Go. Now it’s time to take on Arlo and Cliff so you can face Giovanni.

