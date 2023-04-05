How to Beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (April 2023)

The Team Go Rocket Leaders are no simple opponents. They’re going to give you a harder time than those lowly grunts, but with the knowledge in this guide, you’ll learn how to beat Cliff in Pokemon Go.

How to Beat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff in Pokemon Go

With proper preparation, Cliff’s normally formidable team won’t stand a chance against yours. Luckily, some of his choices aren’t very diverse which can make building your team fairly easy. Here are all of Cliff’s possible Pokemon:

Pokemon 1 Larvitar (Rock/Ground)

Pokemon 2 Sceptile (Grass) Kingdra (Water/Dragon) Skarmory (Steel/Flying)

Pokemon 3 Tyranitar (Rock/Dark) Swampert (Water/Ground) Gyarados (Water/Flying)



Cliff Battle 1

Larvitar

Don’t think too hard on this one. Larvitar eventually becomes the formidable Tyranitar, but it’s not there yet. Dispatch it quickly Grass- or Water-type attackers.

Best Picks: Mega Sceptile, Mega Swampert, Porygon-Z, Samurott, Xurkitree

Cliff Battle 2

Sceptile

Don’t give Sceptile a chance to do anything here. Just deal with it by using the best Fire- and Flying-type Pokemon you have. If you already used a Mega on the first battle, then there are still plenty of solid options that have been in the game for a long time and have been easily obtainable.

Best Picks: Mega Charizard Y, Mega Salamence, Heatran, Ho-Oh, Celesteela

Kingdra

Fairy-type Pokemon are going to be your best bet for taking on Cliff’s Kingdra. Some Dragon-types are good here too, but caution is important since Kingdra can deal a ton of damage to an unprotected Dragon. That makes Dialga a good option here since it’s a Dragon-type that isn’t weak to Dragon attacks.

Best Picks: Togekiss, Sylveon, Mega Salamence, Mega Gyarados, Dialga

Skarmory

Skarmory and really any Steel/Flying Pokemon can be pesky to deal with. Just use your best Electric or Fire attacker to deal with this Pokemon from the land of Johto.

Best Picks: Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blaziken, Xurkitree, Reshiram, Zekrom

Cliff Battle 3

Tyranitar

Tyranitar can be a scary opponent to run into when you’re down to your final Pokemon. This Rock/Dark-type Pokemon is very powerful. But if you take advantage of its massive weakness to Fighting-type attacks, then you should be just fine.

Best Picks: Cobalion, Chesnaught, Buzzswole, Virizion, Keldeo

Swampert

Just because your Swampert is scary to face in PvP, doesn’t mean Cliff’s needs to be. Grass-types are clearly the way to go here so they can hit for massive damage. Ludicolo is a great option here since it resists so much of Swampert’s arsenal. Still, any powerful Grass Pokemon should do the trick.

Best Picks: Ludicolo, Leafeon, Mega Abomasnow, Mega Venusaur, Meganium

Gyarados

The end of the road brings us to Gyarados. This big scary-looking dragon is actually not even a dragon at all. Gyarados is Water/Flying, so Electric-type attacks will do a ton of damage here. A Fusion Bolt Zekrom will do the trick nicely.

Best Picks: Zekrom, Mega Manectric, Xurkitree, Mega Ampharos, Zapdos

Best Pokemon Team

Cliff always has some bulky Pokemon. But if you just pick a team that hits their weaknesses, then you should sail through this battle. Just use your shields wisely.

Our ideal team for beating Cliff is:

Mega Slamence (Dragon Tail | Outrage) Reshiram (Fire Fang | Fusion Flare) Tapu Bulu (Bullet Seed | Solar Beam)

Secondary Team:

Xurkitree (Thunder Shock | Power Whip) Dialga (Dragon Breath | Draco Meteor) Heatran (Fire Spin | Iron Head)

If you don’t have all those Pokemon, then most combinations of good Fighting-, Ghost-, Dark-, Water-, Grass-, or Fire-types should be able to get the job done.

That’s all there is to know about how to beat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff in Pokemon Go. Now it’s time to take on Arlo and Sierra so you can face Giovanni.

Related Posts