Is Plunder Coming to Warzone 2? Answered

Stock up on your cash and get ready to invest in Plunder!

Plunder was a consistently popular mode in the first Warzone, offering an alternative to the standard battle royale. Despite its popularity, we’ve not yet seen it in the battle royale sequel, so plenty of players continue to ask whether Plunder mode will come to Warzone 2. Here’s everything we know.

Will Warzone 2 Get Plunder Mode?

Yes, it has been confirmed that Warzone 2 will get Plunder. The developers, speaking ahead of the release of Season Two Reloaded, confirmed that the mode that was so prominent in the first Warzone will drop in Season Three of the BR sequel.

They said: “Our teams are hard at work on Season 03 and beyond, and we’re excited to share some of the awesome new content ahead.”

When Will It Be Released?

We don’t have an exact date, but it will be some time during Warzone 2 Season Three. It was originally expected with the new season’s launch – April 12, 2023 – but recent confirmation from the Call of Duty Twitter account has revealed it will be coming “in-season”, rather than with the launch.

They said: “Resurgence is coming to Al Mazrah at launch and Plunder [and] Warzone Ranked Play coming later in season.”

Standby for all the details about Season 03 in the Roadmap tomorrow.



More intel on an upcoming MP map set under the cover of night 👀



Plus, Resurgence is coming to Al Mazrah at launch and Plunder + Warzone Ranked Play coming later in season. pic.twitter.com/kj1uWh2Vx5 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 5, 2023

As a result, we’re only able to speculate when that might be. Typically, major content that doesn’t make a season’s launch is reserved for the mid-season, or Reloaded, update.

Assuming that’s the case with Plunder (which is a big ‘if’ in itself), a release date around mid-May 2023 seems a fair guess – but it’s just a guess and will remain that way until Activision officially reveal Plunder’s launch date.

What is Plunder in Warzone 2? Mode Explained

Where typical battle royale matches task players with being the last person standing, Plunder is about accumulating cash faster than opponents.

Looting up, completing contracts, and eliminating enemies will gain teams cash. In typical matches, the first squad to $2,000,000 wins and there is a hard time limit of 30 minutes on all games.

Variants on the standard Plunder – like Blood Money – also dropped in the first Warzone and could return again when the mode is established in Warzone 2.

That’s everything there is to know about Plunder coming to Warzone 2! As more information emerges and we approach the mode’s release, we’ll be sure to update this page.

