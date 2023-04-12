One Piece Chapter 1081 Release Date & Spoilers
A slight delay before getting back to the action.
What was once a straightforward objective regarding infiltrating Egghead Island has ballooned into so much more in only a handful of chapters. All sorts of characters have joined the fray to support either side. The Straw Hat pirates still don’t know the massive threat incoming, either. Here’s everything we know regarding the release date of One Piece chapter 1081 and story spoilers for those readers who can’t wait.
When Does One Piece Chapter 1081 Come Out?
If the normal release schedule were being followed, the newest chapter would be out this Sunday, April 16. However, a delay (announced through Manga Plus) has revealed that One Piece chapter 1081 will release on April 23.
Readers will be able to read the chapter for themselves for free through either Manga Plus or Viz Media on the day it releases. Both sites let readers access the three most recent chapters, which means you can read back through to chapter 1078 at the moment.
All readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.
What Might Happen in One Piece Chapter 1081?
As this chapter has been pushed back, the usual spoilers have yet to leak out. However, there is still slightly room to guess what might transpire over the next few chapters. With several storylines going at once, there will likely be more jumping around.
In a break from the Straw Hat’s woes on Egghead Island, chapter 1080 took place entirely on Hachinosu with the Blackbeard Pirates. At the end of the chapter, the SWORD Marines invaded Hachinosu, ruining Blackbeard’s plan to random Koby.
It is unclear when that chapter took place, so the Egghead Island situation might cause the SWORD Marines to withdraw. There’s also every chance the next chapter will shift over exclusively to Elbaf. The last thing readers saw of the Kid Pirates was their devastating loss against Shanks, so that subplot is important.
Eiichiro Oda is still dancing around the arrival of the Marines on Egghead Island, so there are still probably several chapters before that climax occurs.
For now, this is everything we know about the release date of One Piece Chapter 1081 and possible story spoilers. For more One Piece guides and content, take a look at our links below.
