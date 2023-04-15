My Hero Academia Chapter 385 Release Date & Spoilers

Image Source: Kohei Horikoshi & Viz Media

When you think the last chapter was the climax…THINK AGAIN.

The ongoing skirmish between the heroes and Gigantomachia against All For One is reaching its climax, as the villain continues to obliterate his foes. Here’s everything we know regarding My Hero Academia chapter 385 and story spoilers for those readers who can’t wait.

*All readers beware that the information below will certainly spoil the chapter for anyone wanting to read it for themselves.*

When Does My Hero Academia Chapter 385 Come Out?

If the normal release schedule is being followed, My Hero Academia chapter 385 would be out this Monday, April 17.

Readers will be able to view the chapter for themselves for free through Viz Media on the day it releases, as well as the Shonen Jump app. Both sites let readers access the three most recent chapters, which means you can jump back to chapter 384 at the moment to catch up.

My Hero Academia Chapter 385

My Hero Academia Chapter 385 starts with the heroes including Gigantomachia battling All For One, who is constantly reversing their assault. The heroes are pushing their limits in an attempt to contain the threat, when suddenly, a giant beam hits Mt. Lady, throwing her off the ground and injuring her abdomen. The villain hurls a second beam of energy towards Gigantomachia, incapacitating him.

It is revealed that All For One has been heavily injured, with only the upper half of his skeleton remaining. He unleashes a third laser-like attack on Dark Shadow, which completely obliterates Tokoyami. In a desperate attempt to save the student from further damage, Hawks steps in but is immediately caught by All For One in a chokehold.

Hawks tries to break the villain’s grip but in a surprising turn of events, All For One steals Fierce Wings, rendering his target completely incapacitated. Mineta enters the picture as he tries to buy time for everyone. The next panel shows a press helicopter arriving to the scene just to witness despair among the heroes, though we are left with a small ray of hope as we see Stain joining in the battlefield.

For now, this is everything we know about the release date of My Hero Academia Chapter 385 and possible story spoilers. For more My Hero Academia guides and content, take a look at our links below.

