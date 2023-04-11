Minecraft Legends Preload & Unlock Times Explained

Image Source: Mojang Studios & Blackbird Interactive

The Overworld just got a whole lot bigger with the upcoming release of Minecraft Legends, a narrative that takes you back to the ancient times of war. Not only will players fight it out with the wicked Piglins, but they can also strategically place structures to defend themselves against nearby enemies. So, if you want to prepare for battle, here are the preload and unlock times for Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends Preload Times, Explained

Those who preorder Minecraft Legends Standard or Deluxe editions can now preload the game on any selected platform. Xbox Game Pass users can also preinstall it for Day One Launch, as well as PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch players. You can find more preorder information on the Minecraft Legends Discord server, which may answer other inquiries you have on the game.

To preload Minecraft Legends, press the ‘Install’ button after preordering the game. You can expect the following download size for these platforms:

Xbox: 7.04 GB

7.04 GB Nintendo Switch: 6.6 GB

6.6 GB Steam: Recommended 24 GB available space

The PlayStation Store has not shown the game’s download size as of yet, but you can stay tuned for more information once it releases.

When Does Minecraft Legends Unlock? Answered

Minecraft Legends will unlock during various global release times on April 18, 2023. Here’s what you can anticipate in the following areas:

Locations Release Time Seattle 9 a.m. PDT New York 12 p.m. EDT Sao Paulo 1 p.m. BRT Stockholm 6 p.m. CEST London 5 p.m. BST New Delhi 9:30 p.m. IST Tokyo 1 a.m. JST (April 19) Sydney 2 a.m. AEST (April 19)

Times are subject to change on launch day, and you may need to wait longer if any delays or updates are required before its release.

If you want to get an early start on the adventure, you can participate in the Craft Your Own Legend narrative to learn about the characters. In this interactive text-based story, you can take on the role of a Villager, Piglin, Zombie, or Llama to unlock various endings based on your decisions.

That does it for our guide on Minecraft Legends preload and unlock times. For more content, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our preview impressions on the game.

Related Posts