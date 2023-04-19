King of Sea Codes (April 2023)

Image Credit: Roblox

King of Sea is a Roblox game inspired by the popular anime series One Piece, where you can obtain a variety of Devil Fruits, such as the Phoenix. Even though you can gain numerous items by playing, you can also receive a lot of freebies in the game. Here are all King of Sea codes that you can input to acquire Beli and Devil Fruits easily.

All Working Codes in King of Sea

Here is the list of currently working codes in King of Sea:

HappyEaster2 : 10,000 Beli

: 10,000 Beli FreeFruit : Devil Fruits and 3,000 Beli

: Devil Fruits and 3,000 Beli UPDATE2 : Devil Fruits and 3,000 Beli

: Devil Fruits and 3,000 Beli Sorry : Devil Fruits and 3,000 Beli

: Devil Fruits and 3,000 Beli Sorry1 : Devil Fruits and 10,000 Beli

: Devil Fruits and 10,000 Beli Reset : Reset Stats

: Reset Stats Reset2 : Reset Stats

: Reset Stats ResetUpdate2: Reset Stats

All Expired Codes in King of Sea

Here are the codes that, unfortunately, no longer work:

HappyEaster : Five Giant Eggs

: Five Giant Eggs HappyEaster1 : Free rewards

: Free rewards SubToTigreTV: Devil Fruits and 5,000 Beli

How to Redeem Codes in King of Sea

You can redeem the codes in King of Sea by following these steps:

Open the Menu by clicking the button on the screen or pressing the “M” key on your keyboard.

Select Codes.

Input working codes from our list.

Press Confirm.

Becoming a King of Sea Discord group member is the best way to gain new codes. However, if you don’t want to bother joining or don’t use the app, you can regularly check this article since we’ll update it with the latest codes.

That is everything you need to know about King of Sea codes. Before leaving to claim those freebies, consider checking out other Roblox articles on Twinfinite.

Related Posts