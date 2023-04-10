Is Tiger Woods in EA Sports PGA Tour? Answered

Image via 2K Games

For the first time since Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (2015), EA Sports have released their very own PGA Tour game. And while there is plenty to separate it from past installments, players may be wondering if arguably the greatest of all time, Tiger Woods, graces EA’s game once again. So, is Tiger Woods in EA Sports PGA Tour? Let’s dig in.

Does Tiger Woods Return in EA Sports PGA Tour?

The short answer is no, Tiger Woods does not appear in EA Sports PGA Tour. If fans of golf videogames wish to play as him, though, they do have that opportunity. You’ll just have to play PGA Tour 2K23 instead, where Woods is not only playable but also serves as “Executive Director”. After nearly a decade since last appearing in an EA Sports golf game, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14 in 2013, the franchise then turned to McIlroy the following year before licensing deals expired.

The 47-year-old joining up with 2K this past year doesn’t seem to have effected EA, however, who have gone back to the drawing board with their latest offering in hopes of offering the most authentic experience possible to players. Additionally, there are plenty of other pros to choose from, such as Jordan Spieth, Scottie Schefler, Nelly Korda, and Lexi Thompson just to name a handful.

That’s all you need to know with regards to whether or not Tiger Woods is in EA Sports PGA Tour. For more in-game information, be sure to check what else Twinfinite has to offer at the links below.

