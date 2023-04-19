Is Redfall Crossplay? Answered

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks

After a significant delay, it looks like players will be able to sink their teeth into Arkane Austin’s gothic vampire adventure Redfall this May. The Co-op shooter is being touted as one of Microsoft’s major titles for Xbox and PC this year, alongside Bethesda’s Starfield. Anticipation is high for players on both platforms who are hoping to dive into the action with friends, but will Xbox and PC players be able to play together? Here’s everything we know about whether Redfall is Cross Platform.

Can Xbox & PC Players Play Redfall Together in Crossplay?

Arkane Austin has now confirmed that those playing on Steam will be able to experience the fun with their friends playing the game on the Game Pass version of the game. This was confirmed in the game’s Q&A, which noted: “Yes, you can definitely play with your friends on Steam friends on Game Pass.”

In addition to this, the tweet that shared the Q&A on the official Redfall Twitter account clarified the extent of Redfall’s crossplay compatibility.

“Crossplay confirmed between Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store,” it reads. You can check out the tweet below.

🤝 Crossplay confirmed between Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store.

🗣️ Question credit: QuietGamer90

📰 Read full #AskArkane Q&A here: https://t.co/oFxyDbBg2j pic.twitter.com/9wl8uWhNni — Redfall (@playRedfall) March 6, 2023

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Redfall will be coming to other platforms like PS5 and Nintendo Switch, at least for the time being. Arkane Austin is now fully part of the Xbox family thanks to the addition of its parent company ZeniMax Media to Xbox Games studios.

That’s everything we know about whether Redfall is cross platform, be sure to check out the rest of our coverage below.

