Is Minecraft Legends Split-Screen? Answered

Image Source: Mojang Studios

With the runaway success of Mojang Studios’ create-’em-up becoming a bonafide worldwide phenomenon, it was only a matter of time before the beloved IP was retrofitted into a brand-new genre. While the Swedish company has had some success as an isometric action experience, with 2020’s Minecraft Dungeons, it’s now time for the world of Minecraft to be let loose as a real-time strategy game. For those interested in jumping in, you may be wondering: Is Minecraft Legends split-screen? Worry not, as we’ll answer that very question down below. Let’s go!

Does Minecraft Legends Support Split Screen? Answered

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, no, Minecraft Legends does not support split-screen. While the action-strategy spin-off does support co-op and PvP multiplayer, in addition to crossplay across different platforms, you’ll need to play with other friends via an online connection.

This means that you won’t be able to play with friends in couch co-op via a split-screen mode. Instead, you and your friend will have to play together on separate devices and link up through an internet connection.

This may come as disappointing news for some. However, there is still a small possibility that Mojang Studios may introduce split-screen functionality in the future via an update, though that is purely speculative and is currently unconfirmed. If this does happen, we’ll make sure to update this post so you have the most up-to-date information.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about whether Minecraft Legends supports split-screen. For more on the game, here are ten tips and tricks for those of you starting out. Alternatively, go ahead and take a peek at the links below.

