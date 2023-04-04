Is Meet Your Maker on Game Pass? Answered

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive Inc.

As a Custodian of the Chimera, you’ll need to protect yourself against trespassers with custom-made builds and devious traps. These designs can ultimately help you survive the post-apocalyptic world in either solo or multiplayer modes, offering rewards for those who prove victorious. So, if you want to play the game as an Xbox user, we’ll explain whether or not Meet Your Maker is on Game Pass.

Can You Play Meet Your Maker on Game Pass?

Unfortunately, Meet Your Maker is not featured on Game Pass and can only be purchased through the Xbox store for $29.99. It may be featured on this membership program at a later date, but it doesn’t seem like it’ll happen any time soon. If you choose to buy the game, you can decide between the standard and deluxe editions, which does include a temporary sale price of $35.99.

The Meet Your Maker: Deluxe Edition exhibits an additional Scorched Necropoloic Collection, showcasing a post-apocalyptic Egyptian-inspired cosmetics kit. With this tool, players can go back to the time of pharaohs and gods by creating pyramids and temples, as well as obtain a golden weaponry set.

Those who want to play online multiplayer mode must acquire an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Live Gold membership. Alternatively, Meet Your Maker is available for PlayStation Plus members on Day One, so you can get it for free if you have this system.

That does it for our guide on Meet Your Maker’s Game Pass compatibility. If you want to learn about other subscription games, you can find out if Redfall will be included in the upcoming slot.

