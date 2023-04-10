Is EA Sports PGA Tour Cross-Platform? Answered

Image via Electronic Arts

EA Sports is back on the course with their latest PGA Tour offering. But, does that mean players will be able to hit the links with their pals regardless of the platform they’re playing on? Well that’s why we’re here. So, is EA Sports PGA Tour is cross-platform? Let’s take a closer look.

Does EA Sports PGA Tour Feature Cross-Platform Capability?

The short answer is no and yes, cross-platform capability does exist in EA Sports PGA Tour. Just not in a way that is likely to satisfy gamers. Now, EA does stress that there are a “variety of ways” to join your friends online across different game modes. However, cross-platform progression is only available as it relates to your created golfer/pro. Thus, you will be able to save all of your pro’s gear, outfits, equipment, achievements, and the like while looking to access them on either PC, PlayStation, or Xbox.

However, when it comes to crossplay options, players are going to be left out in the cold. For now, at least. EA Sports have officially stated that “At launch, crossplay will not be a feature that appears in-game, but we are constantly evaluating the possibility of this feature appearing post-launch.” During our hands-off preview back in January, the development team emphasized that they were looking into adding plenty of post-launch content. This could include more courses, golfers, gear, and so on. That means crossplay might very well be on the table in the future.

That’s all we’ve got for you in terms of whether or not EA Sports PGA Tour is cross-platform. If you’re looking for more in-game tips or information, though, be sure to keep it right here at Twinfinite by checking out the various links below.

