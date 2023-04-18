Is Disney Speedstorm Free-to-Play? Answered

Image Source: Gameloft

Disney Speedstorm is a new combat-based kart racing game that features many fan-favorite characters from Disney and Pixar movies. Given that Gameloft and Disney have now released the game in Early Access and it has previously been announced that it would not cost anything to play, players might be wondering if it’s possible to play Disney Speedstorm for free right now.

Is Disney Speedstorm Free?

Disney Speedstorm is currently not free-to-play. As of now, the game is available in paid Early Access, and there are three founder’s packs that players can choose from in order to play the game.

Gameloft has announced that Disney Speedstorm will become free-to-play in the near future, likely later this year or in early 2024. They have also expressed plans to continuously update the game by adding new collections of characters, racetracks, and modes. These updates will begin in the early access phase and continue even when the game is available for free. It will also have many live-service features to support it, such as themed seasons that come with a battle pass, and microtransactions.

Below are listed all of the available Disney Speedstorm Founder’s packs, their prices, and contents:

Disney Speedstorm Standard Founder’s Pack

The Standard Founder’s pack is available for $29.99 and you’ll receive:

Early access to Disney Speedstorm

Racers unlocked: Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Additional racer unlock of your choice*

4,000 Tokens (In-Game Currency)

2 Golden Pass credits

Exclusive founding member racing suits for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the chosen racer.

Exclusive founding member kart liveries for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the chosen racer.

Exclusive founders’ motto and avatar.

Disney Speedstorm Deluxe Founder’s Pack

The Deluxe Founder’s pack is available for $49.99 and you’ll receive:

Early access to Disney Speedstorm

Racers unlocked: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan

Additional racer unlock of your choice*

7,000 Tokens (In-Game Currency)

2 Golden Pass credits

Exclusive founding member racing suits for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, and the chosen racer.

Exclusive founding member kart liveries for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, and the chosen racer.

Exclusive founders’ motto and avatar.

Disney Speedstorm Ultimate Founder’s Pack

The Ultimate Founder’s pack is available for $69.99 and you’ll receive:

Early access to Disney Speedstorm

Racers unlocked: Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Hercules

Additional racer unlock of your choice*

12,000 Tokens (In-Game Currency)

3 Golden Pass credits

Exclusive founding member racing suits for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Hercules, and the chosen racer.

Exclusive founding member kart liveries for Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Mulan, Captain Jack Sparrow, Hercules, and the chosen racer.

Exclusive founders’ motto and avatar.

(*) Players will be able to unlock one of the following racers: Baloo, Belle, Beast, Elizabeth Swann, Shang, or Mowgli.

Hopefully, this clears up whether Disney Speedstorm is free-to-play or not and what you’ll receive in all of the Founders packs. For more on Disney Speedstorm, like how to unlock every character and all of the classes you can play, make sure to check out our related posts down below.

