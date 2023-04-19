Is Battle.net Down? How to Check Blizzard Server Status

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

So there you are, innocently sitting at your computer with an eager anticipation as you prepare to slay some eldritch hellhounds or pesky Murlocs. All you need is to log onto Battle.net, and a wealth of Blizzard titles will be at your fingertips. But what’s this? You cannot connect, and your character is trapped within the void! This is no time to panic, let’s check and see the status of Battle.net. Those Murlocs will still be there later.

What is the Current Status of Battle.net?

As of the time of writing on April 19, 2023, there are indeed server issues plaguing Battle.net. The official Blizzard North America Customer Service Twitter account has revealed the troubling fact that this is due to a current DDoS attack.

[#Bnet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) April 19, 2023

Because of this nefarious act, players may be unable to connect to the server, or experience high latency. As such, we are at the mercy of this ongoing issue, and can only await further updates. Due to its official nature, this Twitter account will prove the most immediate and reliable source of information.

Otherwise, if you’d like to gauge the experience from the perspective of players themselves, DownDetector is an excellent option. A quick glance shows a recent spike in connection issues, no doubt caused by the above.

Once the DDos attack has been rectified, you may experience long waits in a queue before you can jump into a game, thanks to the sheer number of gamers attempting to log on at once. If you are still unable to connect once an official announcement has given the ok, it may be worth checking the strength of your internet connection to catch any potential issues on your end.

For more on server issues specific to Blizzard games, be sure to check out our guides on the server status for Overwatch 2, Diablo 4, and Diablo Immortal. We’ve also got you covered on slow Battle.net download speeds.

