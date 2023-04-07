How to Unlock Gun Fanatic Trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom

Capcom has prepared various trophies and achievements that players can obtain by playing Resident Evil 4 Remake. They range from easy, like completing the main mission for the first time, to headache-inducing, such as the Minimalist achievement, where you can only use handguns and knives. If you want to know how to unlock the Gun Fanatic trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you what you need to do.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Gun Fanatic Achievement Guide

You can obtain the Gun Fanatic achievement by collecting all weapons available in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Fortunately, you do not have to get firearms from the Deluxe edition — Sentinel Nine and Skull Shaker — to unlock the trophy. However, you must also acquire every melee weapon in the game, like the Primal Knife.

Here is the complete list of weapons that you need to collect:

Handguns

SG-09 R: Leon’s starting firearm.

Punisher: Can be obtained from the Merchant for five Spinels.

Blacktail: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 24,000 Pesetas.

Red9: Hidden inside the chest in the middle of the lake, but it can also be purchased from the Merchant in Chapter 5.

Matilda: Can be obtained from the Merchant for 10 Spinels.

Magnums

Broken Butterfly: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 38,000 Pesetas.

Killer7: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 77,700 Pesetas.

Shotguns

W-870: Found on the second floor of the defensible house in Chapter 1.

Riot Gun: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 28,000 Pesetas.

Striker: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 38,000 Pesetas.

Submachine Guns

TMP: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 10,000 Pesetas.

LE 5: Can be found in the Freezer in Chapter 13. You will need to solve an Electronic Terminal puzzle.

Rifles

SR M1903: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 12,000 Pesetas.

Stingray: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 30,000 Pesetas.

CQBR Assault Rifle: Can be obtained for free from the second floor of the Library in Chapter 10. It is hidden behind a Square Lock Box puzzle.

Knives

Boot Knife: Dropped as loot.

Kitchen Knife: Dropped as loot.

Combat Knife: Leon’s starting melee weapon.

Fighting Knife: Acquired after beating Krauser.

Primal Knife: Break all 16 Clockwork Castellans.

Grenades

Hand Grenade: Dropped as loot.

Heavy Grenade: Dropped as loot.

Flash Grenade: Dropped as loot.

Other Weapons

Bolt Thrower: Available in the Merchant’s shop from Chapter 2.

Rocket Launcher: Available in the Merchant’s shop (price varies depending on difficulty).

Rocket Launcher (Special): Available during the final boss fight.

Infinite Rocket Launcher: Can be purchased from the Merchant in a New Game Plus run for 2,000,000 Pesetas.

Chicago Sweeper: Obtain A Rank in Professional mode.

Handcannon: Beat the game in Professional difficulty without using Bonus Weapons, or get S Rank on all stages in Mercenaries Mode.

That is everything you need to know about how to unlock the Gun Fanatic trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before attempting to obtain this achievement, consider checking out other Twinfinite articles below.

