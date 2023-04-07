How to Unlock Gun Fanatic Trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Enough guns to start a party.
Capcom has prepared various trophies and achievements that players can obtain by playing Resident Evil 4 Remake. They range from easy, like completing the main mission for the first time, to headache-inducing, such as the Minimalist achievement, where you can only use handguns and knives. If you want to know how to unlock the Gun Fanatic trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you what you need to do.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Gun Fanatic Achievement Guide
You can obtain the Gun Fanatic achievement by collecting all weapons available in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Fortunately, you do not have to get firearms from the Deluxe edition — Sentinel Nine and Skull Shaker — to unlock the trophy. However, you must also acquire every melee weapon in the game, like the Primal Knife.
Here is the complete list of weapons that you need to collect:
Handguns
- SG-09 R: Leon’s starting firearm.
- Punisher: Can be obtained from the Merchant for five Spinels.
- Blacktail: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 24,000 Pesetas.
- Red9: Hidden inside the chest in the middle of the lake, but it can also be purchased from the Merchant in Chapter 5.
- Matilda: Can be obtained from the Merchant for 10 Spinels.
Magnums
- Broken Butterfly: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 38,000 Pesetas.
- Killer7: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 77,700 Pesetas.
Shotguns
- W-870: Found on the second floor of the defensible house in Chapter 1.
- Riot Gun: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 28,000 Pesetas.
- Striker: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 38,000 Pesetas.
Submachine Guns
- TMP: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 10,000 Pesetas.
- LE 5: Can be found in the Freezer in Chapter 13. You will need to solve an Electronic Terminal puzzle.
Rifles
- SR M1903: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 12,000 Pesetas.
- Stingray: Available in the Merchant’s shop for 30,000 Pesetas.
- CQBR Assault Rifle: Can be obtained for free from the second floor of the Library in Chapter 10. It is hidden behind a Square Lock Box puzzle.
Knives
- Boot Knife: Dropped as loot.
- Kitchen Knife: Dropped as loot.
- Combat Knife: Leon’s starting melee weapon.
- Fighting Knife: Acquired after beating Krauser.
- Primal Knife: Break all 16 Clockwork Castellans.
Grenades
- Hand Grenade: Dropped as loot.
- Heavy Grenade: Dropped as loot.
- Flash Grenade: Dropped as loot.
Other Weapons
- Bolt Thrower: Available in the Merchant’s shop from Chapter 2.
- Rocket Launcher: Available in the Merchant’s shop (price varies depending on difficulty).
- Rocket Launcher (Special): Available during the final boss fight.
- Infinite Rocket Launcher: Can be purchased from the Merchant in a New Game Plus run for 2,000,000 Pesetas.
- Chicago Sweeper: Obtain A Rank in Professional mode.
- Handcannon: Beat the game in Professional difficulty without using Bonus Weapons, or get S Rank on all stages in Mercenaries Mode.
That is everything you need to know about how to unlock the Gun Fanatic trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Before attempting to obtain this achievement, consider checking out other Twinfinite articles below.
- Full Plot and Ending in Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Why Did Resident Evil 4 Remake Add Microtransactions? Explained
- Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries S++ Rank Requirements
- How to Unlock All Characters in Resident Evil 4 Remake Mercenaries
- What to Do With Mendez’s False Eye in Resident Evil 4 Remake