How to Unlock Astute Appraiser Trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake provides numerous trophies that players can obtain by completing various challenges. Some of them are very easy to acquire, like Knife Basic, which you can get by performing a parry, but others are a lot more tricky. If you want to know how to unlock the Astute Appraiser trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you the steps to do it.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Astute Appraiser Trophy Guide

You can obtain the Astute Appraiser trophy by selling a single treasure for at least 100,000 Pesetas to the Merchant. While it sounds simple, it is not easy to achieve because even though pieces of jewelry are worth a lot of money, none of them is priced at that point.

The only way to increase their value is by inlaying gems into the treasures and unlocking Gemstone Bonuses. However, you can’t simply slot any kind of gems you want. You must receive the biggest bonus, Five Colors, by inserting five different colored precious stones.

You will need to inlay the gemstones into the most expensive treasure you can get, which is the Elegant Crown. You can obtain the item from one of the corpses Leon encounters after getting thrown into the hole in Chapter 10. After that, you can insert different colored gems into the available slots and sell the jewelry to the Merchant.

