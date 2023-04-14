How to Unlock Amrita Pool in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Genshin Impact version 3.6 has introduced a new type of item you can gather during your adventure in Sumeru called Plumes of Purifying Light. You can offer this special object to the Amrita Pool to obtain various rewards, such as Primogems and Mora. If you’re wondering how to unlock this location, here’s a guide on how you can trigger and complete the Heart of Amrita World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Heart of Amrita World Quest Guide

You can trigger the Heart of Amrita World Quest by completing another mission called the Splendorous Sky That Day, where you officially visit the Vourukasha Oasis in Sumeru. After you’re done talking with Zurvan, you will automatically accept the Heart of Amrita World Quest.

Then, you will need to talk to Fedhri, who is floating beside the Amrita Pool. The entrance to this site can be quite hidden, so it is understandable if some of you miss it. To reach the area, you can follow the small river that flows out of the oasis and head into a small cavern.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

HoYoverse has even provided a Teleport Waypoint inside the chamber, which you can immediately unlock before talking to Fedhri. Afterward, you can turn your attention to the Pari, who will give you an explanation about the Amrita Pool. Once your conversation ends, the game will unlock the feature that allows you to offer Plumes of Purifying Light to the sacred site.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

There are six levels of rewards that you can receive from the Amrita Pool, with each one requiring six Plumes of Purifying Light. There are 36 plumes in total, and you can only collect them when controlling Sorush. After you give 30 Plumes of Purifying Light to the pool, you can gain a “revelation” that will show you the locations of the remaining plumes.

Genshin Impact Amrita Pool Rewards

Here are the rewards that you can get from the Amrita Pool:

Sumeru: Amrita Namecard

600 Primogems

100,000 Mora

5 Hero’s Wit

10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

2 Dream of Scorching Might

2 Guide to Admonition

2 Guide to Ingenuity

2 Guide to Praxis

2 Philosophies of Admonition

2 Philosophies of Ingenuity

2 Philosophies of Praxis

2 Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

2 Silver Talisman of the Forest Dew

2 Oasis Garden’s Mourning

2 Oasis Garden’s Kindness

2 Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew

That is the end of our guide on how to unlock the Amrita Pool in Genshin Impact. Before leaving to find this unique location, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite.

