The Blast Furnace is a powerful tool that allows players to smelt ore and create advanced materials necessary for progression. Unlocking and using the Blast Furnace is a vital step in Valheim’s gameplay, that requires players to collect several materials before they can craft it. This article will explore how to unlock and use the Blast Furnace in Valheim.

Unlocking the Blast Furnace in Valheim

The first step to unlocking the Blast Furnace is to obtain the necessary materials. To create a Blast Furnace, you will need to have the following items:

20 Stone

5 Surtling Cores

10 Iron

20 Fine Wood

Once you have gathered all the necessary materials, head to the nearest Artisan table and craft the Blast Furnace using the hammer. It is also essential to note that the players should place the Blast Furnace within the Artisan table’s range.

Once you have placed the Blast Furnace into a suitable location, it is now ready to smelt advanced materials.

How to Use Blast Furnace

Step 1: Add Fuel; players need to add Coal to fuel the Blast Furnace. To add fuel, simply put coal in your inventory and press E while hovering over the left hole of the Blast Furnace.

Step 2: Add Ore. Once the player has added fuel, you can smelt Black Metal Scrap into Black Metal ingots or Flametal Ore into Flametal Ingots. To add the ore, put the item in your inventory and press E while hovering over the right hole of the Blast Furnace

Smelting will automatically start once the player places all the materials in the Blast Furnace. The smelting process will take some time, so be patient. Collect your materials once the smelting process is complete; they will be in bars or ingots, depending on the ore you use.

That’s everything you need to know about How to Unlock & Use Blast Furnace in Valheim. If you’re looking for more tips, be sure to check out the guides below.

