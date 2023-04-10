Image via Electronic Arts

The further you progress on the course, ideally the better your pro will become. That said, you’re going to want to make sure your spending Skill Points on the necessary traits. If you’re looking to help your approach game, or even sneak a handful of extra yards off the tee, then being able to spin the ball after you strike it may come in handy. So today, we’re going to walk you through how to spin the ball in EA Sports PGA Tour.

Spinning Your Shot in EA Sports PGA Tour

Depending on which platform your playing on, spinning your shot in EA Sports PGA Tour will differ slightly. However, aside from the natural spin of the ball, players can only spin their shot while the ball is in flight.

PlayStation: X or L1

X or L1 Xbox: A

A PC: Print Screen Key (to control Spin Direction)

The post-shot spin is important for a handful of scenarios. For instance, your Tee Shot on a hole with a wide fairway is the perfect reason to test out your post-shot spin. Bonus points if that fairway includes a massive downhill slope. Other situations to utilize the spin feature may include an approach shot, or any sort of chip/pitch/flop on shots surrounding the green.

Make sure to only use the swing marker as a guide, as chip and pitch shots have the tendency to run hot no matter which club you use. Even still, you can change up the type of approach by scrolling to the Finesse or Runner option. Lastly, a flop shot generates the most natural spin pre-shot, so make sure to use it in situations that call for backspin.

Video Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

Where to Use Your Skill Points

Another thing to keep in mind is that your post-shot spin will vary. We’ll get to that momentarily, though. Just make sure you’re not attempting to spin your shot until after you’ve completed your swing. While you can power boost your shot before making contact, you don’t want to risk a mishit while in the middle of your backswing.

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

Skill Points can be put into four different categories. And, you have complete control when it comes to building a pro of your liking. But if you’re looking to improve your post-shot spin, then Control is the trait you want to focus on. Whether it’s Driving, Approach, Short Game, or Putting, Control is important all the same.

That’s everything you need to know about how to spin the ball in EA Sports PGA Tour. If you’re looking for more in-game tips or information, though, you’ve come to the right place. Keep it right here on Twinfinite by checking out everything at the links below.

