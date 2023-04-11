Image Source: Valve

Half-Life Alyx features the return of the beloved series in virtual reality form, where you must fight against the Combine empire. However, many users have expressed their concerns with the platform, given that it is only available for VR players. Fortunately, a new development can fix this issue, and we’ll show you how to play Half-Life Alyx without VR.

Playing Half-Life Alyx Without VR, Explained

You can play Half-Life Alyx without VR by downloading the NoVR mod from GB_2 Development Team. But, of course, you must purchase the game on Steam before installing the new content.

NoVR mod allows users to play the campaign from start to finish and earn the same Steam achievements you would get from the original version. Yet, nine trophies are excluded from this pack, such as Dead Giveaway, Zombie with a Shotgun, and Combine Harvester. Players can expect these achievements in future installments as GB_2 Development Team implements more updates.

The latest Update 6 exhibits a wide variety of new content to further the experience of Half-Life Alyx, specifically with the enhancement of the handy Gravity Gloves. You can also increase a weapon’s performance with three upgrades per tool, along with the addition of smooth movement speed and environmental interactions.

If you have other mods downloaded onto Half-Life Alyx, the team is working on the support of the most popular add-ons. Nonetheless, players can still encounter bugs or issues with this version, so it’s recommended to check on the mod’s page frequently to install any recent updates.

So there you have it; this is how to play Half-Life Alyx without VR. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including information about the Half-Life: Incursion mod.

Related Posts