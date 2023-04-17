Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout hit the Epic Games Store on June 21, 2022, and since then, the game has amassed over 20 million new players after going free-to-play. As always, these freebies are available only for PC and console players, and Mac users are sadly left behind due to compatibility issues. But that doesn’t mean they can’t play Fall Guys on a Mac. By the end of this guide, you’ll definitely learn how to play Fall Guys on Mac and embark on the battle royale journey with your friends.

It’s worth noting here that, technically, Fall Guys has no official Mac support. That means that you can’t just purchase and download the game and expect it to run normally within MacOS. Instead, you’ll need to do some workarounds, and this involves using Boot Camp, Parallels, or using a Cloud Gaming service to get your game show battle royale fix.

Below, we’ve outlined the steps you’ll need to take for each of these methods.

Downloading and Playing Fall Guys on Mac with Boot Camp

Before moving forward, meeting some requirements is essential to bring Fall Guys to your Mac. First of all, ensure that your system is up-to-date, including the latest Boot Camp Assistant version. In addition, create a bootable Pendrive of Windows 10 and ensure that at least 64GB of free storage space is available on the Mac.

Once you fulfill these requirements, here are the steps to run Fall Guys on Mac: Change your Secure Boot setting The first step is to change the Secure Boot setting of the Mac to Full Security. In order to do this, press and hold Command (⌘)-R immediately after you see the Apple logo while booting up. Then, choose Utilities > Startup Security Utility from the menu bar and change the secure boot to Full Security. Launch Boot Camp Assistant You can launch the Boot Camp Assistant from the Utilities folder in Applications. Then, insert the bootable pen drive when prompted by the system. Set the size of the partition When Boot Camp Assistant asks you to set the size of the Windows partition, make sure that you allocate at least 64GB for a seamless installation. Format the partition and install Windows After allocating some free space, hit the Install button within the Boot Camp Assistant and format the whole partition. After installation completes, your Mac will reboot into Windows OS and follow the on-screen instructions to proceed. Download the Epic Games launcher and login to your account Epic Games is one of the most popular video game digital distribution services that distribute Fall Guys’ digital copy as well. Simply, download and install its setup from the official website. Then, login to your account or sign up for a new one. Install and play Fall Guys from the Epic Games store Finally, download Fall Guys from the Epic Games store by navigating to launcher >> store >> Fall Guys >> Play Now. After installation, you may need to connect to your Steam account in order to play Fall Guys on the Mac.

Play Fall Guys on Mac With Parallels

Apart from this, Parallels is a great application to run Windows on your Mac system. As the name suggests, the software can run both macOS and Microsoft Windows simultaneously, meaning users can switch between them anytime without rebooting the machine.

Simply, download Parallels from the link below and install the Epic Games launcher to play Fall Guys on Mac.

Play Fall Guys on Mac With Cloud Gaming

Another way to play Fall Guys on Mac is by using popular Cloud Gaming Services. Currently, the game is available on Boosteroid, Shadow and airgpu. The game was previously available in GeForce Now’s library, but has since been removed to make way for other titles.

Using this service, players can play almost all the video games on multiple platforms such as Mac, Android, iOS, Android TV, and more.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about playing Fall Guys on a Mac. For more tips and guides, check out How to Get Prime Gaming Rewards in Fall Guys, How to Fix Fall Guys Stuck on Looking for Players (Fall Guys Queue Time), and more.

Related Posts