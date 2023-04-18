How to Perform an Aerial Stunt in Disney Speedstorm

Image Source: Gameloft via Twitter

One of the best parts about Disney Speedstorm is certainly the frantic action during its fast-paced laps. Even though the game feels pretty complete for an early access release, there are some basic tips that are oddly left out of the tutorials. One of them is performing an aerial stunt, which will be required if you want to finish up all of your daily and weekly missions. Here’s how you can easily pull off an aerial stunt in Disney Speedstorm.

What Are Aerial Stunts?

Aerial stunts, as the name suggests, are stunts that your character can do in the air by jumping off a ramp during a race.

Aerial stunts are required to complete Daily Missions like ‘Perform 10 aerial stunts’ and Weekly Missions like ‘Perform 50 aerial stunts’ in the Private Track mode.

How to Do Aerial Stunts Easily in Disney Speedstorm

In order to complete this challenge, you have to find a stage filled with ramps to get the most attempts out of one match – I’d recommend either the Pirate Bay or Zeus’s Circuit, as these maps will offer plenty of chances to pull off the stunt.

Make sure to go at a consistent speed on the ramp, and then as soon as you leap off the ramp and you’re in the air, move your right analog stick upwards to perform the trick. Depending on how high you jump, there will be different animations that show off the stunt.

This trick can also be useful if you’re going off a ramp at the same time as other players since aerial stunts will also work as a dash attack if you manage to hit an opponent while in the air.

That’s how to easily perform an aerial stunt in Disney Speedstorm. For more tips and tricks on Disney Speedstorm, such as how to play Last One Standing, make sure to look at the related links down below!

