Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive

Although the Overworld map of Minecraft Legends is a bit smaller than its predecessor, you can still spend a considerable amount of time exploring the world. Fortunately, there are ways to make this process quicker, using various techniques with natural resources and mounts. Here’s everything you need to know about how to move faster in Minecraft Legends.

How to Increase Speed in Minecraft Legends

You can boost your character’s speed through the following ways in Minecraft Legends:

Use the Sprint button

Pass through Speed Wheat

Use the Tiger mount

The first option will be shown to players during the tutorial phase, where you can press the ‘Sprint’ button based on your corresponding system. For example, PC players can hit ‘Shift’ to increase their speed with their mount. But, those who want to boost their movement even further can run through Speed Wheat, an illuminating natural resource found throughout the Overworld.

Image Source: Mojang Studios/Blackbird Interactive via Twinfinite

You may also encounter red-colored Bouncecaps to increase the height of your jump, as well as use mounts like the Big Beak to glide across long distances.

Lastly, players can equip Regal Tigers, Minecraft Legends’ fastest mount, to travel at a tremendous speed. You can find these tigers around the Dry Savannah biome, but you may need to clear out Piglin bases first in order for the map icon to trigger. Once you find this animal, you must interact with it to swap out your current mount.

Other beasts, like the Big Beak and horse, are still excellent for travel, especially since they are easier to obtain for beginners. However, the beetle is relatively slow compared to these mounts and is best suited for climbing when you need to reach high-elevated areas.

That does it for our guide on how to move faster in Minecraft Legends. While here, be sure to check out more content, including how to recall lost units.

Related Posts