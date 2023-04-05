How To Move Faster in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Running & Sprinting Guide

Image Source: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s running mechanics has recently been enhanced with the latest Pride of the Valley update, showcasing a new sprinting system. However, the only way to obtain this skill is through a specific buff that can boost your character’s movements. So, if you are interested in learning about this feature, here is how to move faster in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How To Move Faster in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players can sprint in Disney Dreamlight Valley when they unlock the Well Fed buff, which also features the new hover skill. This enhancement will remain active when your Stamina bar displays a distinct yellow glow, as well as the arrow and plus symbols at the bottom-right corner of the screen:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Typical food items, like an Apple or 1-star dish, aren’t relatively high enough to unlock this buff, as it only includes one or two ingredients. Nonetheless, advanced recipes can help boost it considerably, such as the Arendellian Pickled Herring, Creamy Soup, and Lobster Roll. Players can experiment with items at Remy’s realm or the Dreamlight Valley restaurant to create more dishes. But, if you are stuck on ideas, you can check out our guide on all the recipes of the game.

Besides the ‘Well Fed’ boost, you’ll still be able to freely run around the map with the normal movement of Disney Dreamlight Valley. In addition, players can utilize the fast travel of the Wishing Well to quickly transport to various locations, such as Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust, or Moana’s realm.

Now that you know how to move faster in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can try this mechanic for your next adventure. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to unlock Simba and Nala.

