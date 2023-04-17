Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The cooking aspect is one of the many activities you can do around the Valley to increase Energy or provide gifts. In particular, Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Wonderland Cookies recipe is an excellent four-star dish that can boost your stamina significantly. So, if you want to know the ingredients for this meal, we’ll show you what you need to complete it successfully.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Wonderland Cookies Recipe

The Wonderland Cookies recipe requires the following ingredients in the cooking pot:

Wheat

Butter

Sugarcane

Vanilla

Players can get wheat by purchasing it with three Star Coins or acquiring the seeds for one Star Coin at Goofy’s Stall. Those who plant the ingredient can expect its harvest within a minute, but be sure to water it shortly after. Next, you can head to Dazzle Beach to exchange sugarcane for 29 Star Coins, with the seed alternative for five currencies.

If you upgrade WALL E’s garden enough, you may be able to get these resources for free, and you can utilize a companion with a Hangout Bonus to acquire even more of them. However, butter and vanilla can only be found in certain areas, so you must use these items wisely.

While butter is available for 190 Star Coins at Chez Remy, vanilla can be picked up from the ground at Sunlit Plateau. Additionally, you can equip a character with a Foraging Hangout Bonus to boost your chances of acquiring more vanilla, as it can be challenging to load up your inventory with this particular resource.

After players get all the ingredients, they can go to Remy’s restaurant or any nearby oven to cook the Wonderland Cookies with coal ore:

You can sell the Wonderland Cookies for 406 Star Coins at Goofy’s Stall or consume them to restore +970 Energy. Players may also utilize it for quests, gifts, or meal requests to increase Friendship levels with villagers.

Now that you know how to make Wonderland Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can expand your recipe collection. Before you go, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to make Carrot Cake.

