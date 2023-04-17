How to Make a Fence in Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

Whether you want to tidy your house or wrangle livestock, you’re going to need a fence. Fortunately, the materials required are rather basic, so they don’t take too much time to create. Here is what it takes to make a fence in Minecraft.

Minecraft Fence Recipe

The first thing you will need is wooden planks, and the type of tree only matters for the color of the fence. Use a few of the planks to make sticks at a crafting table, but make sure to leave plenty for afterward.

Only using the minimum amount for the recipe will cost you four planks and two sticks, so you might want to stock up. However, you will receive three fences each time you craft the recipe, so the ratio works in your favor.

We used Acacia trees in the example screenshots, so the fence came out lighter than if you used something like Oak. As you can craft fences from any type of tree, there is plenty of room to experiment.

Fences will also easily keep anything out, so they can also be used to repel enemies. Though, even you can’t jump over a fence, so keep that in mind to not trap yourself. They are also terrific for containing birds, quick animals, or Villagers you want to stay put.

This is everything you need to know for how to craft fences in Minecraft. As there are plenty more recipes you will certainly need to know, check out our links below.

