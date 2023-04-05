How To Lower the Log Near the Waterfall in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Lion King Realm

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Disney Dreamlight Valley brought a new realm in which players can meet The Lion King characters Simba and Nala. After being introduced to Nala, you’ll embark on a new series of quests — one of which requires you to lower a log to cross a river. Even though this sounds pretty straightforward, there’s no guidance on exactly what you need to do to achieve this in the game. If you find yourself just as lost as I was, here’s how you can lower the log near the waterfall in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Lowering the Log Near the Waterfall in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After you’ve helped Nala scare away the Hyenas, she’ll ask you to help her find Simba as well. To do this, she’ll suggest that the two of you split up. In order to reach Simba, you’ll have to lower a log to cross the river. To do this, you will need to hit some nearby rocks with your pickaxe. These rocks are located right across from the waterfall. Once you’ve destroyed these rocks, the log will collapse and you’ll be able to safely continue on your journey to meeting Simba.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

That’s how you can lower the log near the waterfall and help Nala reunite with Simba. For help with even more quests, such as where to find all of the tasty bugs for Simba and how glide instead of walk, check out the related posts below.

