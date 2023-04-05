Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

With the introduction of specialist characters, it’s more important than ever to get them to follow what you want. Fortunately, there’s a way to make NPCs you’ve hired behave how you want them to. Here’s how to give commands to NPCs in Fortnite.

How to Give NPCs Orders in Fortnite

A Spring Breakout daily quest tasks players with giving a command to a hired specialist. There are several hireable characters across the map who aren’t specialists, so check our specialist guide to know where to land ahead of time.

Keep in mind it will cost 200 gold bars to hire a specialist character, but you should have more than enough banked up at this point in the season.

With a character hired, you only need to hold a certain button and select from a radial menu of options to give them orders. For PC players, it will be done by holding the middle mouse button, but for consoles, it is always opened by holding the left d-pad and using the right stick to select an option.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

There are four options available to you, but only four are on the radial menu. To the right of the radial menu will be a Hold to Dismiss button to make the NPC leave you.

Wait: Command the NPC to stop moving.

Move: Mark a location for the NPC to go to.

Follow: Cancel the Wait command.

Revive: Direct the NPC to revive you or a teammate (unavailable in Solos)

This is everything you need to know for how to give commands to NPCs in Fortnite. For more Chapter 4 Season 2 guides and news, be sure to look at all of our links below.

