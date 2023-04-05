How to Get Wolf Tail in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom

You can unlock numerous accessories and costumes when playing Resident Evil 4 Remake. Besides changing Leon’s and Ashley’s looks, they may also provide various buffs that can make playing on Hardcore and Professional modes easier. Here’s how you can get the Wolf Tail in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Unlocking Wolf Tail in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You can unlock the Wolf Tail accessory by completing the game once on Assisted difficulty and receiving an S+ Rank. You can get the highest Rank in the game by reaching the end in less than four hours. Thankfully, the game does not limit the number of saves you can make, which is not the case when you’re attempting to get an S+ Rank in the Professional run.

However, do note that you cannot use New Game Plus mode if you want to get the highest Rank. Although it makes the game easier since you’ll have access to all of your upgraded weapons, the game will record your playtime from your first playthrough, which will prevent you from fulfilling the requirement.

You can purchase the Wolf Tail from the Extra Content Shop in the main menu for 2,000 CP. After that, you can equip it on Leon from the Extra option. The accessory will increase your melee attack damage, but the buff is only active if you are wearing the Wolf Tail.

That is everything you need to know about how to get the Wolf Tail in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Twinfinite has more guides for the game below, be sure to check them out before continuing your mission to save Ashley.

Related Posts