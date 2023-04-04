How to Get & Use Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft

Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

The Curse of Vanishing book is one of the only enchantments that can inflict a curse onto the player, resulting in the disappearance of a particular tool upon death. But, despite its negative outcome, it can be helpful during PvP matches, where you can prevent other crafters from claiming your rare goods. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use the Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft.

How to Get & Remove Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft

You can try one of the following methods in Minecraft to get the Curse of Vanishing book:

Chest Loots

Fishing

Villager Trades (Java Edition)

Raid Drops (Bedrock Edition)

Although the ability is classified as an “Enchantment”, you cannot obtain it through the standardized Enchanting Table. Therefore, players must explore various areas, like the End City, Stronghold, and Jungle Temples, to discover and open chests.

Those who want to take a less dangerous route can fish around for the book in any water-filled location, but this technique will take some time as it requires you to cast a line repeatedly. Villagers can also exchange the Curse of Vanishing in Java Edition for emeralds, which can be found in chests and mines. Lastly, raid events can sometimes reward players with the enchantment once they survive a certain amount of waves.

If you want to get rid of the Curse of Vanishing, you can go to the Game Settings and turn on ‘Keep Inventory’ to remove its disappearing effect. However, the Grindstone and Crafting Table cannot nullify the book’s properties compared to other inventory items.

How to Use Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft

Almost any item can be used with the Curse of Vanishing on the anvil, such as weapons, armor, and an Elytra. Those who don’t have this tool must dig up a considerable amount of iron minerals to make ingots and blocks for the anvil crafting recipe. Then, players must place an item of their choice with the book to produce the curse.

Unlike other books, the Curse of Vanishing features one level and cannot be upgraded further. You can also receive extra boosts for attacks and defensive tactics when crafting it with the anvil, from armor enhancements to an increase in damage.

That does it for our guide on how to get and use the Curse of Vanishing in Minecraft. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including an explanation of Smite.

