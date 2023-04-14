Twitch Drops are fantastic ways to get free add-ons for your favorite games. In cooperation with Ubisoft, there are multiple ongoing campaigns for gamers to check out and see what free add-ons are available for which games. If you want to make sure you can get available drops, there are a few steps to take to make sure you never miss any. With this guide, you’ll learn how to get Ubisoft Twitch drops so you can get an edge over the competition.

Steps To Get Ubisoft Twitch Drops

You’ll need to create an Ubisoft account, as well as create a Twitch account.

Image Source: Ubisoft

Link your Twitch account and your console with the game to Ubisoft by registering it and making sure to confirm that you want to opt into the Drops feature, allowing access with your account.

Head over to the official Twitch Drops Campaign page, where you see all the current campaigns, including any hosted by Ubisoft. Select the drops you want to find out what the prerequisites are for getting those drops.

After that, all you have to do is complete whatever is required to unlock the drop! Most of the drops require players to watch a particular Twitch stream channel or streamer for a certain amount of time with their registered account. More information about Twitch Drops for Ubisoft games can be found here.

Image Source: Twitch

Once you complete the necessary prerequisites for the drop, you must manually claim it from your Twitch TV Inventory and/or Ubisoft account, depending on the type of campaign. You can also view your progress for unlocking each drop, indicated by a progress bar. You’ll need to act fast as most of these drops expire after 24 hours.

Now that you know how to get Ubisoft Twitch drops you’re all set and ready to unlock everything you want, as long as you’re willing to put in the work and/or the stream time.

