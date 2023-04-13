How to Get Replicas of Valorant Knives IRL

Image Source: Riot Games via Twinfinite

Did you know that you can own your very own Valorant knife in real life? Plenty of shops online offer knives based on Valorant knife skins. While some might not be as flashy since they don’t have animations, some of them are perfect replicas.

While Valorant knives look really cool on display, they’re also great choices for cosplay (as long as they’re not real blades, make sure to check out the rules if you plan to take them to any cons). For example, many are made out of a metal alloy and many of the replicas are dull.

Here are a few places you can get Valorant knife replicas.

ACG Handicrafts Store

Image via ACG Handicrafts Store

The ACG Handicrafts Store, which uses the domain leonetang.com, has several Valorant knives for sale. These are great quality and often go on sale. You can find the Reaver Karambit, Prime 2.0 Karambit, and even Yoru’s Butterfly Knife Comb to name a few.

There’s also other Valorant merch, like Killjoy’s hat, stickers, and keychains. With sales that happen pretty frequently and plenty of satisfied customers, this is a great option for real Valorant knives.

Man of Alloy

Image via Man of Alloy / Etsy

If you’re looking on Etsy, then Man of Alloy is a great option to use. The shop has great prices for Valorant knife replicas and a ton of options. If you’re looking for IRL Valorant knives that match some of the flashier skins in the game, then this is the shop to check out.

What’s your favorite Valorant knife? Let us know in the comments below!

