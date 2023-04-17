How To Get Mordhau for Free on the Epic Games Store

Image Source: Triternion

The Epic Games Store is widely known for its frequent free game selections. All sorts of titles are available for anyone to pick up on any given month. This month, the Epic Games Store offers Mordhau for free, and we will tell you how to get it.

Epic Games Store Mordhau Free Purchase

Obviously, you will first want to launch the Epic Games Store application on your PC. Once it’s open and you’ve logged in, type Mordhau into the store’s search bar at the top of the screen. Make sure you click on Mordhau, not the Mordhau Editor.

The store page should show that the game is 100% off as with the original price crossed out. If you aren’t seeing these things, don’t continue.

If everything checks out and it all shows up as free, click the big red GET button.

Image Source: Epic Games Store

This will take you to a store page for you to double-check that you are indeed getting the game for free. The Epic Games Store is good about returns, but it’s best if you don’t click PLACE ORDER until you are completely sure.

Image Source: Epic Games Store

Mordhau will now be available in your Library for you to install whenever you want. You have until April 20 at 11 AM ET to take advantage of this deal. At that time, it will tick over to the next free game.

If you’re curious, we have a list of every game offered for free on the Epic Games Store.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to get Mordhau for free through the Epic Games Store. If you’re diving into the game for the first time, take a look at our guides below to help you succeed.

Related Posts