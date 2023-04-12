How to Get Leon’s Jacket in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Credit: Capcom

Although you can get various costumes and accessories when playing Resident Evil 4 Remake, nothing can surpass the Leather Bomber Jacket that Leon wears at the start of the game. Sadly, the agent loses it not long after entering the remote Spanish village, and the game does not seem to allow you to regain the garment back. If you miss Leon’s Jacket in Resident Evil 4 Remake, this guide can tell you how to recover this accessory.

Unlocking Leon’s Jacket in Resident Evil 4 Remake

You can unlock the Leon’s Jacket accessory by completing the main story once. Unfortunately, this means that you won’t be able to regain the piece of clothing after Leon loses the jacket at the end of Chapter 1 during your first playthrough.

However, after you reach the ending, you can enter the Extra Content Shop option in the main menu and purchase the accessory for 500 Challenge Points (CP). Then, you can head over to the Extras section and equip the jacket. Keep in mind that you can only wear the garment from the main menu and not from the pause menu.

Unlike other accessories that you can unlock by completing difficult challenges, like the Chicken Hat, you won’t receive any buff from wearing this clothing. Still, the Leather Bomber Jacket is a great item that you can easily obtain by playing the game, and it certainly completes Leon’s look as a badass agent.

That is everything you need to know about Leon’s Jacket in Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more Resident Evil content, be sure to check out the articles below.

Related Posts