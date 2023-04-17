Image Source: Ubisoft

XDefiant, a title originally touted as a Tom Clancy game, is the latest multiplayer arena shooter from Ubisoft. With its near-future setting and team-based first-person shooter gameplay, this looks to carve its own niche in a crowded market of live-service titles. As it’s currently in a closed beta period, players may like to know how they can download it and try it for themselves. Here’s how to download XDefiant.

How to Download XDefiant Closed Beta

To download the XDefiant closed beta, all players will have to do is redeem their closed beta code through Ubisoft’s website. First, players will want to head to Ubisoft’s code redemption site and log into their Ubisoft account. Copy and paste the download key you received into the “Redeem Codes” box and submit. From there, it should appear in your Ubisoft Connect library immediately, and all you’ll have to do is hit “Download.”

Now, you’re ready to jump into the world of Ubisoft’s newest shooter. XDefiant’s closed beta began on April 13 and will run through April 23. The beta will be playable on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S. For those playing on PC, here are the minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10, or Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690k 2.5GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz

RAM: 8GB (Should run dual channel mode)

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1050Ti (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB)

Storage: Minimum 45GB Available

DirectX version: DirectX 11

That’s everything you need to know about how to download XDefiant. If you’re still curious about this new title, check out Twinfinite’s early impressions from the XDefiant Alpha.

