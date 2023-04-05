How To Do the ‘SIU’ Celebration in FIFA 23

The ‘SIU’ has become a huge pop culture celebration thanks to world renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, now plying his trade at Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr FC. That popularity has carried over to FIFA 23, with Ultimate Team players wanting to hit their opponents with the ‘SIUUUUUUU’ (add as many ‘U’s as you like). Here’s how to do the Cristiano Ronaldo ‘SIU’ celebration in FIFA 23.

How To SIU in FIFA 23

Like most celebrations, it’s very simple to hit a SIU. The first, and most important part, is to score a goal. You won’t be able to celebrate without having jumped that particular hurdle.

After that it’ll depend on your platform. As your player (whether it’s Ronaldo or not) wheels away in celebration, you’ll need to do the following:

Xbox: Hold RB and press B.

Hold RB and press B. PlayStation: Hold R1 and press Circle.

Hold R1 and press Circle. PC: Hold Z and press D.

That’s all there is to ‘SIU’-ing in FIFA 23, irrespective of your platform. After you’ve given your instructions, your player should break into a run, jump and throw their arms backwards to their sides in the classic Ronaldo manner. You may not get the same reaction from the crowd as the Portuguese superstar tends to in real-life, but it’ll likely rile your opponent.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

Certain celebrations come in and out of fashion in FIFA, with the ‘shush’ even removed because EA believed it was being used in a toxic manner. In FIFA 23, the ‘griddy’ has been especially common – even if it doesn’t have a footballing icon like Cristiano Ronaldo behind it.

If you’re looking for more tips and tricks on FIFA 23, be sure to check out the links below. You can play the final iteration of EA Sports’ FIFA series on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Related Posts