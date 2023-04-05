How to Create Your Own Theme Park in Disney Dreamlight Valley
It is a small world after all.
The latest Pride of the Valley update allows players to construct an entire theme park with familiar Disney park rides. From the re-imagination of the Mad Tea Party to Pixar Pal-A-Round, you’ll certainly have some fun designing your entertaining funfair as the ruler of the realm. Here’s everything you need to know about how to create your own theme park in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Theme Park Guide
The Disney park rides can be found in the newest Star Path section, which can be purchased through Moonstone currency, tickets, and the Premium version. You can go to the Events page to browse the Rewards and claim them with the corresponding resources. But, players must gradually unlock each page of the Star Path by purchasing three items in the previous section to access the entire collection.
Items with the Mickey ticket icon require you to complete various duties, such as removing Night Thorns, mining with a character, and initiating a daily discussion. Players can also acquire other theme park items in the Premium Star Path that can be activated with 2,500 Moonstones.
Once you unlock the products, you can begin placing them down in the Valley with the Furniture tab and design the theme park of your dreams.
All Theme Park Items in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Disney Parks Star Path showcases a variety of rides and structures that can be used to make your own theme park in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But if you want a sneak peek of these products, we’ll show you what you can expect from this latest section.
Magical Balloon Bundle
It’s a Small World Pillar
Magical Keepsake Cart
Pixar Pal-A-Round
Iron Park Bench
Magical Recyclers
Mad Tea Party
Dreamlight Figment Topiary
Dumbo the Flying Elephant
Aside from the rides and theme park structures, you can obtain motifs, cosmetics, and Dream Styles for characters. In particular, you can attach the Ranger Donald and An Extremely Goofy Conductor outfits on the two residents of the Valley to go along with the extravaganza.
That does it for our guide on how to make your very own theme park in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to glide.
