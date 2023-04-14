Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Being an adventurer is not an easy job, especially when you have to deal with countless puzzles that love to trip you up. During the As The Khvarena’s Light Shows: Nirodha World Quest, you will encounter one of them when attempting to fix the circuit that powers the control center. Although this task may seem simple, it can be quite tricky, so here’s a guide on how to connect the circuit in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Connect the Circuit Guide

In order to solve this puzzle, you simply need to power up Control Device B by lighting up both circuits on each side. However, you may notice that some of the Mixers are crystallized, and the machines won’t function until you remove them.

Thankfully, you can find two Farrwicks in nearby areas. You simply need to follow the Seelies that are hanging in the room, and they will lead you to your objectives.

Since there are many Mixers and Control Devices, I’ve put numbers into each object in this puzzle in the image below. Although it is unclear in the image, Mixer 3 refers to the machine in front of the locked gate, while Mixer 4 is behind it.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

After you obtain the Farrwicks, you can put one near Mixer 1 and set the second Farrwick between Mixer 6 and 7. You can temporarily place one Farrwick beside Mixer 8, but it’ll only unlock the gate to a chest and will not solve the puzzle.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Once all Mixers are no longer crystallized, you can rotate Mixer 1 to face the circuit powering Mixer 2. Then, you’ll also need to turn Mixer 2 toward the device that will relay power into Mixer 6 and 3.

You can then spin Mixer 6 and 7 so they’ll face the large crystal near them. There’s a circuit that leads to Control Device B, but it is hidden underneath the sand, and you may not notice it.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

After that, you can turn Mixer 3 to power Control Device A, which will drop the gate that prevents you from reaching Mixer 4. You need to rotate Mixer 3 again so it’ll face Mixer 4, and you can also do the same to Mixer 4 until it powers Mixer 5.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Finally, you just need to turn Mixer 5 until it relays power to Control Device B. When you’re done, the puzzle should look like this:

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

That is the end of our guide on how to connect the circuit in Genshin Impact. Before leaving to crack this puzzle, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite. For example, you may be interested in learning more about Kaveh, the newest character in version 3.6.

