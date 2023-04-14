How to Complete Cartel Investigation in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image Source: Activision

The latest DMZ mission, the Cartel Investigation, features three dangerous tasks across the Al Mazrah map. However, the location of these enemies is a bit tricky to spot, as they can only be found in specific destinations. To help with this quest, we’ll show you how to complete the Cartel Investigation in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where Is the Cartel in Al Mazrah? Answered

The Cartel can be found in the Hafid Port near some warehouses in Warzone 2, as mentioned in the mission report. Once there, you should get an automatic completion of the ‘Locate the cartel in Al Mazrah’ task, where you can start the next quest, “Kill 5 cartel soldiers.” All you need to do is locate and take down enemies (usually hooded) within this area, possibly on ships.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Team kills count toward this task, so finishing it should be relatively easy. Unfortunately, the last quest is a bit more complicated since it requires exploring the Cartel base to find and extract large contraband packages.

How to Find & Extract Large Contraband Packages in Warzone 2 DMZ

The large Contraband packages are located in buildings around the Hafid Port. Several players have also noted that they are located more inland, so it’s best to prepare yourself with some gear and weapons before heading out. You may be able to get them in other areas outside, but keep in mind that other players can loot these resources as well. To complete the Cartel Investigation, you only need to find two items, which will be marked as ‘Large Contraband Package.’

Then, you must stay alive long enough to reach the extraction point and exfil successfully. In return, players will gain a Double XP Token and 5,000 XP to improve their weapon and gear selection.

That covers everything you need to know about the Cartel Investigation in Warzone 2 DMZ. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get Skeleton Keys.

