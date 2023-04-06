How to Complete A Mystic Hero Special Research in Pokemon GO

Image Source: Niantic

Pokemon GO is the gift that just keeps on giving, as there’s no shortage of fun events to look forward to. This month, players will get a chance to check out a new event and even nab a fancy new Lapras for their efforts. Here’s how to complete the A Mystic Hero research event in Pokemon GO.

The new research event in Pokemon GO, titled A Mystic Hero, starts on April 13 at 10 a.m., and will run till April 17, 8 p.m.. These are adjusted to your own local timezones, so there’s no need to worry about adjusting your schedules or figuring out timezone differences to take part in the event.

How to Complete Field Research Tasks

At the time of writing, the exact Field Research Tasks haven’t been made available just yet, but players can expect to focus on catching and evolving various Pokemon to make progress in this quest. Just like past Research events, you’ll need to capture specific types of Pokemon and evolve them to fill up a progress bar.

As you make progress, you’ll also be rewarded with Stardust and Evolution items. Once the quest has been completed, you’ll get to encounter a Lapras wearing a Blanche-themed accessory. It’s also possible to encounter a Shiny version of this special Lapras, though we wouldn’t hold our breath for that one.

That’s all you need to know about how to complete A Mystic Hero in Pokemon GO. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

