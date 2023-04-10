Image via Electronic Arts

Golf isn’t that hard, right? At the end of the day, it’s about striking a tiny little ball into an ever-so-slightly larger cup. Perhaps you’ve mastered the Tee Shot, and there isn’t a fairway you won’t hit in regulation. As frequent players know, that’s only part of the battle. An in the latest PGA Tour offering from EA Sports, every part of your game needs to be up to par if you want to compete on the biggest stages. So, we’re here to tell you how to chip in EA Sports PGA Tour.

Hitting a Chip Shot in EA Sports PGA Tour

If you’re just off the green, players can either pitch, chip, punch, or flop it onto the putting surface. In order to hit a chip shot, simply scroll to that option and play your ball accordingly. The pitch serves as the default option in these situations.

The flop shot puts more air under the ball, leading to greater spin. Meanwhile, the punch shot aims to muscle and run the ball up there. If you’re looking to pitch it, think of that as a normal but slightly shorter approach shot. A chip shot, I continue to learn, is best when you’re just off the green but still reasonably close to the hole.

Image Source: Electronic Arts via Twinfinite

Technically speaking, any sort of approach shot can be plainly labeled a chip shot. Though, if you’re looking to avoid too much natural spin and don’t want to leave your pitch shot to the wind, go for a chip. Be warned, however, that it’s best to use the swing meter as a guide. Like pitch shots, I’ve noticed that chip shots tend to run hot no matter which iron you choose to strike them with. Additionally, aiming your chip is increasingly important, as this serves as a substitute putt of sorts.

That’s all you need to know about how to chip in EA Sports PGA Tour. Don’t go too far if you’re looking for more in-game tips, though. Twinfinite has you covered with plenty of information at the links below.

Related Posts