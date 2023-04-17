Want to know how to build David from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077? We’ve got you covered with this guide.

If there’s one thing the Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime does exceptionally well, it’s selling David as the ideal Night City legend. Utilizing cybernetics to full effect while centering his combat strategies around his Sandevistan, he’s a perfect match for any threat the city’s streets throw his way. What’s even more impressive, though, is that his build can be almost perfectly emulated in Cyberpunk 2077 proper, and we’ll explain how in this guide on how to build David From Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077.

Building David from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077

Lifepath Choice

One of the first decisions you’ll need to make when creating a character in Cyberpunk 2077 is the Lifepath. These are Nomad, Streetkid and Corpo. For your David Martinez build, you’ll want to pick Streetkid, as he’s just your average kid from Santo Domingo that got caught up in the cyberware lifestyle once he got his hands on the Sandevistan.

The Lifepath you choose in Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t make a huge difference to the way things play out once you’ve got through the opening hour or two, but it’s arguably the most accurate of the three for David’s background from Edgerunners.

Alternatively, you could choose the ‘Corpo’ Lifepath, given David was a member of the Arasaka Academy up until the opening episodes of the show. That being said, the Corpo Lifepath in Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t really align with David’s background quite as well as Schoolkid, so it’s certainly a backup.

The main thing to remember, though, is that the Lifepath you choose really won’t make or break a David Martinez build, it’s more of an ‘aesthetic’ choice for true roleplayers.

Operating System, Cyberware and Gear

When attempting to build David in Cyberpunk 2077, it’s worth knowing that you’ll need to base most all of your character’s stats, abilities and gear around a few key pieces of Cyberware.

Sandevistan This Operating System body modification is the centerpiece of your David Martinez build. It allows you to move at hyper speed for a limited time, with enemies unable to react to your actions until its effect runs out. You can use this timeframe to adjust your positioning and dodge attacks, move in on an enemy for a rapid blitz of blows, or even get through an area without ever being spotted by any opposing forces. You’ll need to reach a Street Cred level of at least 27 for the best variants, and will need a Reflex Attribute of 12 or higher to equip them. Sold by the Ripperdoc in Japan Town named Fingers. He has a Legendary level QianT Sandevistan available for 28,000 Eddies, which is arguably the best Sandevistan variant. This variant offers an exceptionally short cooldown time between uses and a solid effect duration. He won’t provide any services to you if you punch him while helping Judy during her quest line though. Also sold by Viktor in Watson, who has various grades of Sandevistan Operating Systems throughout the game including a Legendary level Dynalar Sandevistan for 28,000 Eddies. He’ll never be locked off from you no matter what actions you take in the game, and his less rare Sandevistans are typically affordable after only a few completed jobs.



Weapons You’ll want to veer more toward melee weapons for the Cyberpunk Edgerunners David build in Cyberpunk 2077. This is because bullets fired from guns while you’re moving at hyper speed will still move at normal speed. Melee weapons, meanwhile, will land hits immediately and can dispose of an enemy before the Sandevistan’s effects expire. Gorilla Arms and Mantis Blades are some of the best options, and they’re super easy to find. Most every Ripper Doc sells them as Cyberware for your arms, and you can find stronger variants as you progress through the game and complete different jobs.



Gear Finally, you’ll need the right clothing. While you can wear most anything that provides you with good armor and protection, nabbing David’s Jacket is a must for experiencing David’s build in all its glory. The jacket can only be obtained by completing the Over the Edge side job, but this can be completed at anytime and only really requires you to wait until you’re told to pick it up.



Cyberpunk Edgerunners David Build Attribute Points and Perks Distribution

You’ll also need to distribute your Attribute and Perk points in specific ways to build David from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077.

The majority of your Attribute points will need to go into Reflexes and Body when you’re creating your character in Cyberpunk 2077. This is so that you can equip your Sandevistan of choice without issue and maximize your melee damage. Aim to have most of your points allocated to Reflexes and Body when the character creation screen allows you to do so, and continue to prioritize increasing Reflexes and Body toward their max level caps of 20 once you’re gaining levels in-game.

After that, putting points into Cool would be the next best move you can make. Each point increases your resistances and overall crit damage, and having a higher score will open up new stealth and Cold Blood abilities that will pair nicely with the Sandevistan’s hyper speed.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of some of the best Perks to purchase based on their core Attribute and Sub-Class of abilities. While most any Perk tied to your core Attributes will yield great bonuses, these in particular will give you some of the best bonuses when used in tandem with Sandevistan-centric strategies.

Body

Athletics Steel and Chrome : Increases melee damage by up to 20 percent when fully upgraded Indestructible : Reduces incoming damage by 10 percent Steel Shell : Increases Armor by 10 percent True Grit : Increases Stamina by up to 30 percent when fully upgraded Like a Butterfly : Dodging does not drain Stamina



Street Brawler (If you’re using Gorilla Arms) Flurry : Increases damage from combo attacks with blunt weapons (fists) by up to 50 percent when fully upgraded Dazed : All attacks with blunt weapons (fists) have a chance to apply Stun to enemies. Chance of affliction increases when fully upgraded. Opportune Strike : Increases damage with blunt weapons (fists) against enemies afflicted by Stun by 50 percent. Efficient Blows : Reduce the Stamina cost of all attacks with blunt weapons (fists) by up to 50 percent when fully upgraded

(If you’re using Gorilla Arms)

Reflexes

Blades (If you’re using Mantis Blades) Slow and Steady : Moving while wielding a blade increases armor by as much as 30 percent when fully upgraded Flight of the Sparrow : Reduces Stamina cost of all attacks with blades by up to 50 percent when fully upgraded Float Like a Butterfly : Dodging increases damage with blades by up to 50 percent for 5 seconds when fully upgraded Judge, Jury and Executioner : Increase damage with blades by 50 percent against enemies with full health

(If you’re using Mantis Blades)

Cool

Ninjutsu From the Shadows : Upon entering combat, Crit Chance is increased by up to 20 percent for 7 seconds when fully upgraded. Hasty Retreat : Temporarily boosts movement speed by 50 percent for 5 seconds when detected by an enemy Cheat Death : When your health drops below 50 percent, reduce all incoming damage by 50 percent for 10 seconds.



Cold Blood Cold Blood : After defeating an enemy, increase movement speed by 2 percent for 7 seconds effect can stack and increase ability’s effectiveness for each upgrade applied to ability. Pain is an Illusion : While Cold Blood is active, reduce damage taken by 5 percent. Predator : Increases attack speed by up to 30 percent for each stack of Cold Blood when fully upgraded Will to Survive : Increases all resistances by up to 6 percent per stack of Cold Blood when fully upgraded



That covers everything you need to know about how to build David from Cyberpunk Edgerunners in Cyberpunk 2077. Ready to relive the anime in the game? Now’s your chance! For more on the game, check out any of the related articles down below. We’ve also got plenty of other guides related to the game’s Edgerunners content, including explainers on how to get Rebecca’s Shotgun and and where to find Rebecca’s Apartment.

